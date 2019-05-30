Sutton drink driver flipped car and lost his job

A boozy Sutton man who flipped his car on the way to McDonald's and lost his job in a bakery as a result, told police: "OK, I've f***** it now."

David Willcock rolled his partner's Hyundai on to its side, on Church Street, at 10pm, on April 12, after drinking four or five pints earlier.

A test revealed he had 58 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs, said prosecutor Neil Hollett.

Willcock, who represented himself, said he was taking extra medication for depression and will lose his job as a result of the inevitable ban.

"I've never done it before," he told magistrates. "I am just sorry I have done what I have done."

Willcock, 32, of Warnadene Road, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was banned for 15 months, but the disqualification will be reduced by 25 per cent if he completes a drink driver's course before March 15, 2020.

He was fined £80, and ordered to pay a £30 government surcharge and £85 costs.

