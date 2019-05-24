Sutton driver still had traces of heroin from Xmas "blow-out" in his system

A Sutton man with no driving licence had cannabis and traces of the heroin he'd taken during a Christmas "blow-out" in his system when he was stopped in a damaged car.

Police officers thought Matthew Conroy's Fiat Punto looked like it had been in an accident, when they saw it on Carsic Road, and smelled cannabis inside, on January 3.

A check revealed he had no insurance, and only held a provisional licence which had since expired.

Tests at the station revealed he had 3.9 mcgs of cannabis in his bloodstream, when the legal limit is 2 mcgs, and 82 mcgs of morphine, when the legal limit is 80 mcgs.

The court heard he has 12 convictions for 30 previous offences, but had not been in court since 2014.

Michael Little, mitigating, said Conroy had been on a 60 mls daily methadone programme, but "between Christmas and New Year he had a bit of a blow-out and took some heroin."

Conroy, 45, of Dalestorth Street, admitted the offences, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was fined £240, with £85 costs and a £30 government surcharge, and was banned from driving for 12 months.

Read more of the latest court cases here.