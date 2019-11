A Sutton man has appeared in court to face serious charges including sexual assault.

Lee Young, 42, of Mansfield Road, Skegby , denied assault occasioning actual bodily harm, sexual assault, and engaging in coercive behaviour, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He was bailed to Nottingham Crown Court, on condition he doesn't contact the alleged victim, on December 11.

To read more cases from Mansfield Magistrates Court, click here.