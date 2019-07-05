Sutton man jailed for smashing pub window

A Sutton man who hurled an ashtray through a pub window was angry because he'd been barred as a result of his friends' drug misuse, a court heard.

Jack Askew caused £200 of damage to the conservatory window of the Devonshire Arms, at 10pm on May 5, when the landlady told him and his pals to leave.

Michael Little, mitigating, said his friends had been going to the toilet and misusing drugs.

"He tried to protest his innocence but he was evicted from the premises."

He said that Askew, who was on a suspended sentence for criminal damage from February 6, invited a custodial sentence.

He failed to turn up to court on June 28, but handed himself in to police on Thursday night "when he got his head around what is going to happen", Mr Little added.

He is also due to face a trial for handling stolen goods on July 16.

Askew, 24, care of Parkside, Huthwaite, admitted criminal damage and failing to attend, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was recalled to prison for six weeks, with eight weeks added for the damage and the Bail Act offence.

He was ordered to pay £200 compensation, but no costs or a surcharge were added.

