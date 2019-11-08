Sutton woman downed vodka before crashing into a bus

A Sutton woman who celebrated landing a new job by downing vodka crashed her car into the back of a bus, a court heard

Adelle Edwards' blue Ford Focus hit the 3B Trent Barton bus, shortly after it stopped to drop off passengers, outside Lammas Leisure Centre, at 3pm, on October 14.

Two passengers, one of whom was Edwards' mother, got off the bus and helped her out of the car when the engine caught fire, said prosecutor Emma Wakefield.

Edwards, who cried hysterically and threw herself to the floor, told police her mum had given her a glass of whisky to calm her nerves, but later admitted lying because she "panicked and was very worried."

She later said she was overwhelmed by news of a new job as a carer, and downed two glasses of vodka.

A test revealed he had 99 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Emma Cornell, mitigating, said Edwards, who had no previous convictions, was excited about the new job as a carer and drank two glasses of vodka.

"She accepts having a drink problem," Ms Cornell said. "She has been placed on medication and has sought help to address her drinking."

Edwards, 28, of Barker Avenue, admitted drink driving when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

She was banned for 15 months, but this will be reduced by 190 days if she completes a rehabilitation course, by March 30 2021.

She was given a 12 month community order, with 15 rehabilitation days to address her alcohol use. She must pay £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.

