Sutton woman's Land Rover smash and grab bid for prison

A homeless woman who smashed a Land Rover window in Sutton to steal a tool box told police she wanted to go back to prison, a court heard.

CCTV recorded Theresa Hemmings reaching into the Land Rover Discovery, parked on Outtram Street, and making off with another person, at around 3am, on October 24.

Hemmings was arrested shortly afterwards, and she told officers it was the first time she had broken into a car, and that she was homeless and wanted to go to prison.

Prosecutor Neil Hollett told magistrates she stole a £137 breast pump, from Boots, Ripley, on September 10.

Staff raised the alarm on the Shopwatch radio scheme, and she was arrested nearby, he said.

Nicola Thorpe, mitigating, said Hemmings was released from prison on May 28, but had been unable to find a stable address.

"She was able to stay clean from crack cocaine and heroin for the first three months, but has since relapsed."

She said Hemmings suffers severely from ulcers and paranoid schizophrenia.

Hemmings, 35, admitted the thefts when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

She was jailed for four weeks and ordered to pay £130 compensation, which will be added to the £420 she owes to the court, but no costs were imposed.

You can read more of the latest cases from Mansfield here.