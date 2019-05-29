Sutton youth who flouted order told to "buckle down" or face jail

A Sutton youth who flouted a court order when he entered the Idlewells centre has been warned he will be jailed if he doesn't "buckle down".

Brandon Mathis was spotted in the shopping centre, on January 30, after a criminal behaviour order, made in November 2018, banned him from the building.

Probation officer Lucy Harrison said his compliance had been poor and he was "really going to have to buckle down and comply with his order".

Deborah Bell, mitigating, said Burton, who has been diagnosed with autism and ADHD, struggled to adapt to the adult probation service after a Youth Rehabilitation Order.

Once an electronic tag was removed, he assumed the order was over, she said.

Mathis, 18, of Oak Street, Skegby, admitted breaching the crimnal behaviour order, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on May 20.

On Wednesday, district judge Jonathan Taaffe told him: "If you breach court orders you will go to prison."

He handed Mathis an eight week curfew, which will run from 8pm to 6am, and ordered him to pay £85 costs and an £85 government surcharge.