Teen drink driver fled cops in Mansfield

A young man who fled from police after he was stopped while over the limit in Mansfield learned a "salutory lesson", a court has heard.

Officers followed Keaton Ward's Vauxhall Corsa after it was seen driving erratically and stopped it on Chesterfield Road South, at 4.20am, on July 7.

"He made off into nearby housing," said prosecutor Robert Carr. "There was a short chase and he was detained a short time later."

A test revealed he had 62 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Chris Lacey, mitigating, said Ward, who had no previous convictions, panicked when he saw police.

"He's never brought any trouble ot the family door and it's hit him hard," he said.

"He simply misjudged what he had to to drink. He was extremely apologetic.

"It's a salutory lesson."

Ward, 19, care of Grove Street, Barnsley, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was fined £300, and ordered to pay a £32 government surcharge and £85 costs.

He was banned for 17 months, but was offered a drink-driver's rehabilitation course, which will reduce the disqualification by 129 days if completed before June 29, 2020.

