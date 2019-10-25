Teenager locked up after stabbing man in the back

A 15-year-old boy has been locked up in connection with a stabbing in Broxtowe.

The boy, who can’t be identified for legal reasons, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court yesterday (Thursday 24 October 2019) for sentencing having pleaded guilty to wounding with intent, threatening a person with a bladed/sharply pointed article in a public place, possession of a bladed/sharply pointed article in a public place and possession of cannabis.

He was sentenced to 15 months in a young offenders’ institution.

Officers were called to reports that a man had been stabbed in the back in Dulverton Vale at around 1.15pm on 8 February 2019.

The 20-year-old victim was treated by paramedics at the scene and was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre with serious injuries which required emergency surgery.

Officers swiftly arrived on scene and arrested the boy.

Detective Constable James Primrose said: "Every victim of knife crime is one too many.

"Nottinghamshire Police treats knife crime extremely seriously and we, like the community we serve, believe there is no place for weapons on our streets.

"It takes a collaborative effort between the entire community, including our partners and members of the public, to combat this issue and we will always aim to put people before the courts at the earliest opportunity when we catch them carrying a knife.

"Nottinghamshire Police works hard with partners to tackle knife crime and education plays a key role in showing young people that there is always a better choice than picking up a knife.

"The Force's Schools and Early Intervention Officers are working in schools across Nottinghamshire to deliver that message.

"By educating more young people to make positive choices we want to prevent people becoming involved in knife crime in the first place."

Nottinghamshire Police has a dedicated Knife Crime Team committed to tackling the issue, along with a range of other tactics and operations that we use to prevent and reduce knife crime.

Knife crime has reduced by 8.7per cent in Nottinghamshire in the year to September 2019.

A recent knife amnesty and week of action led to more than 1,000 weapons being taken out of circulation.