Teenager reported missing from Eastwood area

Nottinghamshire Police are appealing for information about a missing Eastwood teenager.

Morgan Bowler, aged 13, was reported missing from the Eastwood area at about 3pm on Wednesday (June 19).

Have you seen Morgan?

He is described as white, of slim build and is around 5ft 4ins tall. He is also described as having dark brown hair and was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black jeans and trainers.

If you have seen Morgan or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 505 of June 19, 2019.