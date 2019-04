Police have arrested four teenagers in connection with a report of a knifepoint robbery in Kimberley.

A 14-year-old boy was walking along Newdigate Street at around 4.30pm on Sunday when he was approached by a group of boys.

The boy was threatened with a knife and ordered to hand over his bag which contained money and a door key.

The boy wasn't hurt.

Officers swiftly arrived on scene and arrested four boys, aged 16, 16, 15 and 15, on suspicion of robbery. All four remain in police custody.