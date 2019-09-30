These are the faces of the 20 people jailed for serious crimes in Nottinghamshire in September

These 20 people have all been jailed for serious crimes in Nottinghamshire in September.

This is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed the most serious offences when Nottinghamshire Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.

1. Ervin Bitri Bitri, 31, of Coronation Street, Retford, was jailed for a total of 10 years for production of cannabis and false imprisonment. Two teenage boys discovered the cannabis farm, with one then being tied up and assaulted. other Buy a Photo

2. Klodjan Sina Sina, 34, of Carolgate, Retford was jailed for a total of 10 years for production of cannabis and false imprisonment. other Buy a Photo

3. Kreshnik Suli Suli, 31, of Carolgate, Retford, was jailed for a total of 10 years for production of cannabis and false imprisonment. other Buy a Photo

4. Matthew Lee Clarke Clarke, 27, of Midworth Street, Mansfield, was jailed for 18 weeks for three shop thefts in Mansfield town centre. other Buy a Photo

View more