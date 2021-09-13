Third man bailed in connection with Jacksdale burglary which left victim in hospital

Nottinghamshire Police said officers were called to an address on York Avenue, Jacksdale, on Saturday, July 31, at about 6pm.

The victim, a man in his twenties, suffered head, rib and finger injuries during the assault.

It is believed he was known to his attackers.

Two men, aged 26 and 24, who were arrested after the incident have been released under investigation.

A 29-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of burglary of a dwelling with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

A police spokesman said he has been released under investigation.

Detective Sergeant Matthew Dumbrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a nasty and sustained attack carried out on a man in his own home.

“This kind of violence will never be tolerated by Nottinghamshire Police and will always be met with a very strong response.

“Our investigation into this incident remains ongoing and we would still like to speak to anyone with any further information.”