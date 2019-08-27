'Threats of violence made towards children' on Facebook as police investigate Nottinghamshire puppy death attack

Police investigating the death of a puppy in Nottinghamshire have asked for the public's co-operation after 'several threats of violence' were made towards children on Facebook.

The puppy, nicknamed 'Asher' and expected to be around 16 weeks old, had been taken into the Co-op on Welbeck Road, Ordsall, Retford on the evening of Friday, August 23.

Little Asher had to be put to sleep after the alleged 'attack'. Image: Joanna Tofts.

The pup was treated for acute head trauma at a nearby vet's as a fundraising appeal raised more than £3,000 by well-wishers.

Sadly, Asher didn't make it- he had to be put to sleep yesterday (Monday, August 27).

It is believed the canine was 'kicked in the head by yobs'- however, with no eye witnesses to the attack, police and the RSPCA are appealing for information and CCTV footage.

A spokesman for East Bassetlaw Police said: "At this stage we do not have any witnesses who saw the puppy immediately before it was taken into the Co-op.

"We are aware of the rumours on Facebook about the puppy being kicked on Ollerton Road, Ordsall however without your co-operation we are unable to proceed with an investigation.

"Any person with any evidence should contact us on 101, quoting incident number 286 of August 24.

"Unfortunately Asher had to be put to sleep yesterday afternoon, due to the severity of the injuries. Asher will remain with the RSPCA at this stage until the investigation is complete.

"It has also come to our attention that threats of violence towards several children on Facebook have been made in relation to this incident.

"This is now being dealt with by the police and anyone else reported to be conducting themselves in this manner will be dealt with robustly.

"This is now a live investigation and urge people to be careful when posting any prejudicial comments on social media as these could place you in contempt of court."