Three jailed for their role in Nottinghamshire drugs gang

Three people have been jailed for a total of more than nine years after police investigated a gang supplying drugs to the streets of Nottinghamshire.

A police investigation concluded in September 2018, when Paul Swift, 32, and Jade Allen, 26, were found to have received money for drugs.

Top - Richard Bexon, bottom left - Julius Perez, Right - Paul Swift

When officers from Nottinghamshire Police stopped Swift and Allen, they were found to be carrying more than £9,000 in cash — a large portion of which was in a carrier bag in Allen’s handbag, along with a kitchen knife.

A subsequent search of their Meadows home revealed cannabis resin valued at £6,850.

As part of the investigation, Julius Perez, 27, was found to be acting as courier, transporting drugs to the home of Richard Bexon, 37, in Bilborough.

Richard’s partner Emma Howarth, who also lived at the address, admitted being aware of the arrangement.

On Tuesday 28 January 2020 they were sentenced as follows:

Richard Bexon, 37, of Staverton Road in Bilborough: four years and eight months for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and conspiracy to produce Class B drugs.

Julius Perez, 27, formerly of Trefan Gardens in Bestwood: two years and two months for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Paul Swift, 32, formerly of Pitcairn Close in Nottingham: two years and three months for conspiracy to transfer criminal property relating to the seized cash, possession with intent to supply Class B drugs and possession of a bladed article.

Jade Allen, 26, formerly of Pitcairn Close in Nottingham: a 150 hour community order for conspiracy to transfer criminal property relating to the seized cash.

Emma Howarth, 37, of Staverton Road in Bilborough: six months custodial sentence suspended for twelve months for allowing her premises to be used to supply Class A drugs.

Detective Inspector Richard Bull, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Drug crime can have a devastating impact on people’s lives and we are committed to ensuring that those threaten the safety of our communities are brought to justice.

“We work closely with officers at East Midlands Special Operations Unit to make sure that people who are part of organised crime groups are brought before the courts.”