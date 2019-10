A Mansfield man has been accused of blinding a man in one eye with a backhanded slap.

Talip Gunay, 49, of Keddleston Walk, denied grievous bodily harm without intent, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

The assault is alleged to have happened in Sutton, on November 20, 2018.

He was bailed to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on November 27.

