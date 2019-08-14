Trial set for Worksop assault man

A Worksop man has been accused of a serious assault on a pregnant woman.

Wayne Booth, 30, of Bridge Street, denied assault occasioning actual bodily harm, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

The attack is alleged to have taken place at Lowtown View, on July 21.

Bail was refused because he is a serving prisoner and there are grounds to believe he will commit further offences, said district judge Jonathan Taaffe.

A remand hearing was set, via video-link, for September 10. The trial, at Mansfield Magistrates Court, will take place on October 7.

For more of the latest cases from Mansfield Magistrates Court, click here.