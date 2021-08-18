Two arrested after police chase on M1 near junction 27

The van was spotted driving near junction 27 at around 5am this morning (Wednesday) and officers were deployed to intercept the vehicle.

When police arrived, the driver is alleged to have attempted to evade officers by driving down the wrong side of the road.

Highly-trained officers then used tactical contact bring it to a safe stop.

Police have arrested two men in connection with the incident. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Once the incident was brought to a safe conclusion, two men, aged 25 and 41, were then arrested as part of the police enquiries.

Detective Inspector Stu Temple, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was excellent work by to bring a suspected stolen van to a safe stop and to have made two arrests as part of our enquiries.

“Dangerous driving is not only reckless for the driver and any potential passengers but it poses a high risk to the public.

"It was lucky no one was hurt in this incident.

“We will now work hard to establish the circumstances of this report and I commend the attending officers for their tenacity and skill shown in the early hours of this morning.