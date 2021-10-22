Two arrests in connection with spiking investigation in Nottingham

Two arrests have been made today.

Officers received a report from a member of the public on 20 October, following a plea from a senior officer for anyone with information on spikings to come forward.

Extensive enquiries were then carried out by a team of detectives investigating the reports being made to the force.

The arrests came following a number of enquiries, including reviewing CCTV footage and also working really closely with our venues and staff in the city.

Two men have now been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to administer poison with intent to injure, annoy or aggrieve.

An 18 and 19-year-old remain in police custody as enquires continue.

This arrest is not linked to a specific report by an individual of alleged spiking by a needle or contamination of a drink.

Detectives are continuing to question the two suspects.

Superintendent Kathryn Craner, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “These two arrests come after a plea from myself and the force for people to come forward and report any incidents to us.

“We have now arrested two men this morning (22 October) on suspicion of conspiracy to administer poison and both are still in custody as our enquires continue.

“I would like to reiterate that these arrests have not been made in connection with a specific case or incident reported to us over the last few weeks of both drink spiking and spiking by a needle.

“We are continuing to thoroughly investigate any reports made to us and these two arrests show that we are working extremely hard and working positively with our licensed premises to investigate any reports made to the force.

“We will act positively on any information that the public provide to us, as can be seen today and this is why I would like people to continue to come forwards.

“I would like to personally say a huge thank you to those who have continued to make reports throughout last night.

“I would like to reassure people that as a force we are placing a lot of resources into these enquires.

“If you believe you have been spiked, feel you have been spiked, suspect anyone else has been spiked or see any suspicious activity our message remains the same and we want to encourage everyone to come forward immediately.