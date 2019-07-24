Two teens face knifepoint robbery charges in Sutton

Two 17-year-old boys have been accused of robbing a taxi driver at knifepoint in Sutton, beating him up and driving off and damaging his car.

The pair, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denied assault, possession of a blade, robbery, and taking without the owner's consent, when they appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

It is alleged the attack took place at around 6.30am, on July 23, when it was said the driver was dragged from his car, punched and kicked.

A mobile phone and £700 in cash were taken in the incident which happened on St Andrews Street.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe warned them that they could receive up to two years in custody if they were convicted, and both boys wept.

One of the boys was bailed, on condition he resides at his home address, obeys a 7pm to 7am curfew, and doesn't contact the alleged victim, or his co-accused.

The other was remanded to custody because there were substantial grounds to believe he would commit further offences.

They will both appear at Nottingham Crown Court, on August 7.

