UPDATE: Nine arrests made in Notts during 'county lines' drug warrant raids

Nine people have now been arrested as part of a pre-planned operation into county lines drugs supply operating from Nottingham and supplying Newark with cocaine and heroin.

It comes as six warrants were executed yesterday and today (August 6 and 7) in Esther Varney Place, Grange Road, London Road and Stodman Mews - all in Newark - and Maitland Road, Woodthorpe, and Barent Walk, Bestwood.

Officers on the drugs warrant.

Six men, two women and a 15-year-old boy have been arrested for a various class A drugs offences, including conspiracy to supply class A drugs, possession with intent to supply class A and class B drugs, and shop theft.

One of those, Michael Jones, 48, of Grange Road, Newark, has been charged with a shop theft committed on April 24, 2019, and will appear Nottingham Magistrates Court on September 17.

Two other men were also arrested on August 2 after a vehicle was stopped in Lowdham as part of the operation.

A substantial quantity of suspected class A drugs were found in the vehicle. A 26-year-old and 24-year-old were questioned and released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Inspector Heather Sutton said: “This has been a very complex investigation that has involved assets from across the force, who are working together to dismantle the drugs supply into Newark and protect our community.

"Arresting suspects is one part of dismantling drugs supply. We have been working closely with a variety of partners, who all support the fight against County Lines.

"Newark and Sherwood District Council, Nottingham County Council, Drugs support services, housing providers, social care, NHS, EMAS, Notts fire and rescue and other partners have all been involved in protecting our district.

"Our work will continue, we have more work to do.”

If you suspect drug dealing in your neighbourhood, please let us know by calling 101, or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 https://crimestoppers-uk.org/