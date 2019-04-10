Van and car doors targeted by thieves in Ilkeston overnight

Residents in Ilkeston are being warned about a person or people who were seen trying door handles of vans and cars in the Shipley View estate.

They were seen last night, April 9 into April 10, and Derbyshire Police has warned residents to be vigilant.

Ann-Marie Gregory, of Erewash police, said: "Suspicious persons were seen trying parked up work vans and car door handles on the Shipley View Estate, Ilkeston overnight.

"Please remember to not only lock your vehicles but also do a physical check and make sure all valuables are removed."