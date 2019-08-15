Van driver caught over limit in Mansfield after tip-off

A van driver was caught over the limit in Mansfield after a tip-off from a member of the public, a court has heard.

Viorel Micusan's Ford transit van was stopped when officers saw him clip a curb on Bancroft Lane, at aorund 8.30pm, on July 14.

A test revealed he had 66 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Leslie Pidcock, mitigating, said Micusan, who works for Trent Valley Paving, cooperated with officers and admitted he had been drinking when he was interviewed.

Micusan, 48, of Sadler Street, Mansfield, admitted drink driving, via a Romanian interpreter, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was fined £300, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 government surcharge.

He was banned for 17 months, but he was offered a drink-driver's rehabilitation course which will cut the disqualification by 129 days if he completes it before July 5, 2020.

For more of the latest cases from Mansfield Magistrates Court, click here.