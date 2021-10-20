The driver was in Baker Road, Newthorpe when he had to leave his van and return to the house for an additional sign-off for the parcel.

As he was getting out of the van and approaching the house, it is reported that a man jumped in the van, using the keys in the ignition to start the engine, and sped off towards Main Street.

The vehicle has since been recovered from Lincolnshire.

Nottinghamshire Police would like to speak to the man pictured as they believe he may have information

Officers have now released an image of a man they would like to speak to, who they believe may have information which could help with their enquiries into the incident on July 9.

Detective Sergeant Julian Eminson-Ferry, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an awful incident where a delivery driver, whilst simply doing his job, had his van brasenly taken.

“This should not be something anyone should have to face, and we have been working hard to conduct house-to-house and CCTV enquiries to establish the circumstances around what happened.

“Opportunist thieves will look for a chance to easily take items they want, and we would always advise removing the keys from the ignition and keeping them in a safe place whilst a vehicle is unattended.

“We are very keen to talk to the man pictured. We believe he may have information which could help us in our investigation.