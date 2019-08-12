Vandals have smashed windows at a church in Kimberley

Nottinghamshire Police are investigating after vandals attacked Holy Trinity Church in Kimberley

Broxtowe North Police issued a statement on their Facebook page:

Holy Trinity Church Kimberley

"At approximately 2200 hours on 11/08/2019 two large stones have been thrown through the windows of the church hall at Holy Trinity Church Kimberley

"Did you see or hear anything suspicious in your area?

"Did you or anyone you know witness the incident?

"Do you have a CCTV camera which may have captured the incident?

"If so please ring 101 and quote incident number 949-11082019."