Vandals strike Kimberley church hall - weeks after church’s £350k refurbishment

Staff and volunteers at a Kimberley church have reassured parishioners after their site was targeted by vandals - just weeks after completing £350,000 of renovation work.

Holy Trinity Church, in Eastwood Road, Kimberley, reopened its doors in June following the renovation, but just six weeks later saw the site targeted.

The damaged church window.

The church was hit overnight on August 11 when two stones were “thrown through the windows” of the church hall, damaging the exterior of the building.

Nothing was taken by the vandals and the building is set to be demolished in the coming months, meaning the church itself was largely unaffected by the attack.

And a spokesman for the church said that the site is largely “undamaged”, adding that they will “continue to pray” for the “desperate” people who attacked their church.

In a statement, the church said: “You may have heard reports that Holy Trinity was broken into.

The rector, Canon Barbara Holbrook, and the Bishop of Sherwood, the Rt Rev Tony Porter, open the doors to the renovated church. (PHOTO BY: Brian Pickering)

“It was the hall, and although they made a mess they didn’t take anything as far as we know.

“The church is undamaged through the attack.

“We continue to pray for people who are so desperate that they will do something like this.”

The church renovation concluded in June after closing in January, with the project “years in the making” following the site’s Reverend Barbara Holbrook’s arrival a decade ago.

Speaking following the attack, she added: “Luckily there was nothing in the building because we’ve vacated it for demolition.

“They came in, had a look around and found that there was nothing to take.

“The refurbishment has been untouched, as has the church building itself.”

Nottinghamshire Police have also confirmed that they are investigating the incident, and want to speak to anyone who might have witnessed someone throwing the two stones through the church windows.

A spokesman said: “Officers are appealing for information following an incident in Kimberley on August 11, 2019.

“The incident happened at around 10pm following two stones being thrown through the windows of the church hall at Holy Trinity Church.

“Did you see or hear anything suspicious, or do you have any CCTV from the area?

“If you have any information or witnessed the incident please call 101, quoting incident 949 of August 11 2019.”