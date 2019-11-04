Video shows drivers speeding by police on M1 as they protect family in broken-down car

Several drivers were caught speeding on the M1, as police protected a family of five in a broken down car.

A video, tweeted by Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit, shows a speed camera flashing "a couple of times a minute" as some motorists failed to react to warnings to slow down.

Officers were protecting the family, which included three children, whose car had broken-down in the inside lane.

The lane was closed to traffic and a lower speed limit imposed on the smart motorway so other cars could pass the family safely.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted just after midday yesterday (November 3) and said: "M1. Watch out for the camera flash on the right hand side. Going off a couple of times a minute capturing those who have failed to slow down for us protecting five people including three kids in a broken-down car. #Traffic."