Warning from police after man 'crushed' in Eastwood car meet crash

The incident took place on Sunday at the MFN car meet.

The incident, which is believed to have happened around the MFN venue near Shipley Gate in Eastwood, sparked a warning from officers who advised people to be careful at organised car meets.

A pedestrian was hurt in the "serious crash" involving a vehicle on the evening of Sunday, September 5, the force's road policing unit wrote on its Twitter page.

Police described how a red Toyota Yaris GR left the carriageway and zoomed towards spectators, who were on a grassed area next to the road.

The car then came into conflict with the crowd, numbering hundreds if not thousands, before ‘crushing’ a male in his early 30s.

The tweet stated that the injuries sustained were not life-threatening but the individual remained in hospital.

The driver has been located.

The MFN venue is described on its Facebook page as ‘the ultimate destination for bikers, petrolheads, air guitarists and those who want a good time’.

It offers a huge range of events from bike nights, car nights, live gigs, festivals and also hosts weddings.

But officers have since issued a safety warning for those who attend organised car meets.

They wrote: “When managed properly and attended by genuine car enthusiasts, these events are fun and interesting and somewhere you may wish to spend a late afternoon and evening.

“However, a small percentage of those attending these meets have no real interest in expanding their knowledge of motors or networking with other owners, instead choosing the "Send It" mentality.

“This entails obtaining a high performance vehicle and then conducting reckless dangerous driving performances in an effort to impress strangers standing nearby.

“These drivers are invariably unskilled, lacking any actual driving prowess, with a complete over reliance on the cars stability systems to compensate for their lack of ability.

“Unfortunately, even with all the tech in their brand new on-finance hot hatch, they simply cannot defy the law of physics.

“It's disappointing to see and something we continue to develop plans to manage. Attending these events is not a free pass to drive dangerously.

“We intend to continue disrupting and prosecute those flouting road traffic laws.”

Videos of the crash are understood to be circulating but the force have urged people to contact them instead of sharing them online.