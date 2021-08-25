Jordan Bradshaw, 27, of Vickers Street, Warsop, is charged with possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday, August 25.)

An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and affray has been released on conditional bail and a 20-year-old woman, who was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, has been released with no further action.

Policeman on patrol

The action comes after armed officers swiftly responded to reports of a disturbance in Oak Drive, Eastwood, involving people allegedly armed with swords and gunshots being heard.

A thorough search of the area was carried out and a team of detectives has been working hard to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

There were no reported injuries and no reports have been received of any damage caused.

The area was cordoned off while police carried out their work, including house-to-house and CCTV enquiries, and high-visibility patrols have been increased in the area to provide reassurance to the local community while the investigation continues.

Detective Inspector Mike Ebbins, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Clearly any report of a firearms offence is a serious matter which we treat extremely seriously. We will always look to take robust action against those suspected to have committed such offences.

“We’ve been working tirelessly to get to the bottom of what happened as a result of this work we’ve made arrests and now charged a suspect.

“No-one should have to live in fear of violence and we will not tolerate the use of such weapons on our streets.”

Detectives would still like to hear from anyone with information which could help the investigation. Anyone who was in the area and who may have recorded CCTV, dash-cam or mobile phone footage is urged to get in touch with police.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 359 of 23 August 2021, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.