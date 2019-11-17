Windows smashed at Ashfield Labour candidate's campaign HQ in Sutton

Windows have been smashed at the campaign headquarters of Labour's parliamentary candidate for Ashfield in Sutton.

The base of Natalie Fleet's campaign team on Outram Street was allegedly struck by criminals overnight between November 16-17, with windows smashed and the BBC reporting a brick being throw through the window.

The damage. Credit: Natalie Fleet.

Officers believe the incident happened between 5.30pm on Saturday (November 16) and 10am this morning, which is when the police were called.

Posting on Twitter, the defiant Labour candidate said it was "hard" to take in seeing the vandalism this morning, but that it "takes more than this" to "shut us" up.

She said: "This is the reason those that love me didn’t want me to do it. It is hard, yet I can’t stand by and see Ashfield get left behind.

"Off out again this morning to talk about difference a Labour government can make and offer hope. Takes more than this to shut us Ashfield women up."

Damage to the windows.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police confirmed the force is investigating the incident.

She said: "The force was called to Outram Street in Sutton on November 17, 2019 at around 10.30am following reports of criminal damage.

"The incident is believed to have happened between 5.30pm on Saturday to 10am on Sunday.

"A number of windows have been smashed.

"If you saw the incident or have any information please call 101 quoting incident number 266 of 17 November 2019."