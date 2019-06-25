Woman, 90, on mobility scooter, robbed of her purse after withdrawing money from cashpoint

A 90-year-old woman on a mobility scooter was robbed of her purse after withdrawing money from a cashpoint.

She took the money out at the Spar shop in Upminster Drive, Nuthall, and did some shopping before leaving and travelling down Mornington Crescent and on to an alleyway towards Temple Drive, at around 3pm on Monday.

A man wearing dark clothing who had been acting suspiciously in the area on a pushbike rode up behind her, stopped her from moving and snatched her purse before riding off.

The woman was not hurt.

Call police on 101, quoting incident number 602 of 24 June 2019, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.