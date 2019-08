A woman accused of smuggling tobacco and drugs into HMP Ranby will be tried at the crown court.

Gemma Harris, 30, of Morning Crescent, Lincoln, was charged with smuggling the prohibited items - tobacco and cannabis - at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

It is alleged the offences took place on March 16, 2018 .

She was bailed until September 5 to appear at Nottingham Crown Court.

