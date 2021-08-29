Two officers were also allegedly assaulted

A man and a woman were reported to have been drinking at a property in Larkfield Road when the man is reported to have become aggressive and started a fight between the pair.

A 50-year-old woman then came to assist with removing them from the premises, and its alleged the woman hit her in the face with a pool cue and ripped a chunk of her hair out, leaving her with injuries to her face.

She is reported to have received hospital treatment for her injuries, but is recovering.

Police were then called and as they were arresting the pair it is reported that the woman kicked two officers.

A 36-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of affray and assault and a 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray over the incident.

Officers continue to make enquiries into the allegations just after 7.30pm on Friday August 27.

This comes after officers were also assaulted following unrelated reports of a man in possession of a firearm in Nottingham Road, Keyworth. It is reported that as they were arresting the 22-year-old, he became aggressive and scratched officers. He remains in custody and is being questioned on suspicion of possessing a firearm, public order offences and assault.

PC Catherine Stafford, from Nottinghamshire Police, is investigating the incident and said: “Assaults of any kind demonstrate disrespectful and, quite frankly, awful behaviour, and we understand the significant impact this can have on anyone who is subject to such actions.

“Police officers are committed to their responsibility of keeping people safe and helping people in their time of need and so it is shocking that their efforts to calm the situation down, both by officers and the woman who was injured, have reportedly been met with such behaviour and aggression.

“Two people were arrested and have now been released with conditions, and officers are dedicated to their investigation.