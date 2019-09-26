Woman who died after Nottinghamshire crash named

A woman who died after a crash in Nottinghamshire has been named by police.

Emma Fegan, 39, from Hoveringham, Nottinghamshire, died in hospital from her injuries following the crash where a car was found in the River Trent.

Police were called to Hoveringham Road at around 4pm on Tuesday 24 September following reports of a car in the river.

Nottinghamshire Police is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage to contact 101, quoting incident number 565 of 24 September 2019.