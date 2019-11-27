Women left with a "shell” of a car after finding her Land Rover dismantled in Notts

A woman says she was left with a "shell" after she returned from visiting her daughter to find her Land Rover had been dismantled.

Lisa Sturmey returned to her car at Newark Northgate Train Station car park to find that the rear window had been smashed and the doors and bonnet had been taken on November 20.

Lisa's car

She had just returned from visiting her daughter, who is studying in Newcastle.

Lisa, who is from Melton Mowbray, said: "I had parked at the station because went to Newcastle to see my daughter who is studying at university there.

"When I first came back to my car I was in my own world and I only noticed that the back door was gone. Then I walked around my car and noticed broken glass and that both doors and the bonnet had been taken, too.

"They took everything and left me with a shell, which has caused massive inconvenience and expense for me.”

Heather Sutton, Newark Neighbourhood Police Inspector at Nottinghamshire Police, said: "It is thought the incident took place between 7pm and 8.20pm on Wednesday 20 November and I would ask anyone who may have witnessed anything to contact us immediately.

"You can contact Nottinghamshire Police via 101 and quote incident number 826 of 20 November 2019. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 08000 555 111."