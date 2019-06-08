Work starts on first blue light hub in Nottinghamshire

Work has officially started on a new blue-light tri-service hub in Hucknall which will be shared by Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, Nottinghamshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service – the first of its kind in Nottinghamshire.

The hub, which will be based at EMAS’s existing ambulance station site in Annesley Road, will enable the three emergency services to work closer together and provide an "even more efficient and effective service to the public".

Building works began last month and are anticipated to be completed next year.

The project involves two extensions being constructed at the site to be used by the police and fire services.

Ian Pritchard, Assistant Chief Officer at Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Having all three emergency services in one building is an exciting step in our collaboration journey and one which will benefit the community.

“This will allow us to jointly make a saving on our estates budget, help us to develop the service we provide and be at the heart of the community.

Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Paddy Tipping, Chief Constable Craig Guildford, Greg Cox, General Manager for Nottinghamshire at East Midlands Ambulance Service and Ian Pritchard, Assistance Chief Officer at Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service at the site where the new tri service hub will be built.

“It creates an opportunity for us to work closely with our blue light partners. Sharing knowledge and best practice will ensure we all continue to provide a high-quality service to the public.”

Craig Guildford, Chief Constable at Nottinghamshire Police said: "We've been reviewing all of our estates over the past few years in order to make efficiency savings and reduce running costs.

"Since 2013, this has resulted in a move towards a smarter way of working alongside our partners sharing buildings and facilities where appropriate.

"This has been successfully implemented in several areas across Nottinghamshire. Through these measures, we have been able to improve efficiency and effectiveness

and maintain a significant police presence in our neighbourhoods, something that we are committed to.

“Building this shared facility will mean we can move our neighbourhoods and response teams into the new building, enabling them to work even more collaboratively alongside fire and ambulance service colleagues.

“Agility, flexibility and sharing has the ability to reduce our non-pay budget and to focus upon core front-line deliverables in a changing world. By sharing more with local partners, we are able to contribute to collective efficiencies which is very much in the public interest.”

Nottinghamshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Paddy Tipping added: “It’s common sense: if we share buildings with our partners, we share the running costs

across the public sector which is better use of public funds. Co-locations bring operational benefits too, enabling us to have closer working relationships with our blue light colleagues. It’s a win-win situation for everyone.”

Greg Cox, General Manager for Nottinghamshire at East Midlands Ambulance Service, said: “This is the first tri-service station to be created in Nottinghamshire so we are especially excited to see the building work starting.

“By welcoming our fire and police colleagues to join us at our Hucknall site, we will be able to make the best use of public money and find new ways of working together which will further strengthen our ongoing professional relationships.

“Our ambulance crews are looking forward to sharing mess rooms and kitchens with their blue light colleagues during their breaks, which will help to build a greater understanding of each other’s services.

“As it is the first of its kind in Nottinghamshire, this tri-service hub will give us the opportunity to see whether this style of collaboration is the future for our ambulance stations in the county.

“We have worked hard with our emergency service colleagues to get to this point, and we now look forward to moving into this implementation phase and to continue to develop an already excellent working partnership.”

