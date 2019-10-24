Worksop drink driver fled youths before level crossing crash

A drink driver who crashed into the back of another car by the level crossing at Worksop train station told magistrates she was fleeing a gang of young men.

Deanna Arnold was driving "at speed" in her VW Golf, on Carlton Road, at 10.45pm, on Saturday, June 29, when she failed to make the turn into the station.

The other driver smelled drink on Arnold's breath and confiscated her keys, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

A test revealed she had 121 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

A special hearing to consider the circumstances had been set for October 10, but was discontinued at a cost of £300.

Nigel Misson, mitigating, said Arnold had been drinking with friends in Nottingham and her boyfriend was due to pick her up, from the station.

But he didn't arrive and her mobile phone had run out of charge, he said.

"A group of youths made comments which put the wind up her somewhat.

"She thought she would drive a short distance across the tracks, where she would feel more secure, and recharge her phone."

Arnold, 23, of Knaton Road, Carlton-in-Lindrick, admitted drink driving, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on July 29.

Magistrates told her "we could easily have sent you to prison, given the high reading."

She was banned for 29 months, but was offered a rehabilitation course, which will reduce the disqualification by 220 days if it is completed by June 13, 2021.

A 12 community order, with 100 hours of unpaid work, was imposed.

She was ordered to pay a £90 government surcharge, and £200 towards court costs.

