Worksop man ignored cops to be caught with cocaine

A young Worksop man who ignored police orders to leave Mansfield town centre was caught with cocaine when he returned shortly afterwards, a court heard.

Jack Scott was thrown out of a nightclub and told to leave the area at 11.35pm, on March 16, but was seen trying to get into another club at 1.15am.

Two small bags of cocaine, which cost him £80, were found on him when he was searched at the police station, said prosecutor Daniel Pietryka.

Lesley Pidcock, mitigating, said Scott, of previous good character, was an electrician, and due to start working for his dad.

"This is a young man who had too much to drink, made a mistake, and has had a real wake-up call," she said.

Scott, 20, of Carlton Road, admitted failing to comply with a police direction and possession of the Class A drug, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was fined £80 for the drugs, with costs of £85 and a £30 government surcharge.