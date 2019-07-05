Worksop man tried to hide cannabis from cops

A Worksop man tried to hide cannabis when police were called to his home for another matter, a court heard.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance at Jamie Bailey's home on Claylands Avenue, on May 26, when he seemed to be trying to move a plastic box from their view.

He told police it was about £10 of cannabis, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

He was last before the courts in July 2017, and he was convicted of possession of a Class C drug in 2015.

Rebecca Williams, mitigating, said: "There was no disturbance to be found at his address."

She said he has used cannabis for a number of years for "personal issues."

Bailey, 29, admitted possessing the Class B drug when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was fined £85 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 government surcharge.

