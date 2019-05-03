Worksop mum's fear of crack-addict son forced her out of home

A Worksop mum was so scared by her crack-cocaine addicted son she had to leave her home because he kept pestering her to let him in, a court heard.

Ryan Marshall was told he was no longer welcome to live at the Southwell Close address because he had been bringing drugs there, at 8pm, on April 23.

"She says he has been abusive since he was young but this was getting worse because of his drug addiction," said prosecutor Robert Carr.

"He was banging on the front window and door, asking to be let in. She rang the police and he went away, only to return shortly afterwards."

This pattern was repeated many times over the next few days, the court heard.

On April 24, she went to stay with a friend "because she was so scared", but when she returned the next day she saw Marshall asleep under a gazebo in the back garden.

Her daughter later saw him talking with police officers, then jumping over a fence and runnning away.

On April 29, Marshall shouted and swore at his mum when she threw his clothes out of the window, and later that night she received phone calls and messages, asking to be let in.

His mother described the experience as "very stressful" and said she "feels unsafe and doesn't want him in the house."

Marshall received a ten month prison sentence, suspended for two years, for assault occasioning actual bodily harm on his former partner, two weeks before he started harassing his mother.

He tested positive for cocaine and opiates when he was arrested on May 1.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said: "Things turned sour. He has a problem with crack cocaine.

"His mum has come to the end of her tether because she doesn't want someone using drugs in her house."

Mr Pridham said Marshall's mum allowed him to stay there last weekend, but threw him out again when he returned high on drugs.

He applied for bail, adding: "Clearly he has got the message that he can't stay there."

But police said Marshall is only interested in his cocaine abuse and this makes him unpredictable and potentially violent, added Mr Carr.

Marshall, 29, of no fixed abode, admitted harassment without violence and breaching the suspended sentence, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistartes Court, on Friday.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court, on May 24, when a judge will decide if his suspended sentence will be activated.