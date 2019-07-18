Wounded clubber threw punch outside Mansfield nightclub

A wounded reveller who threw a punch after he was ejected from a Mansfield nightclub when a fight broke out spent his birthday in a cell, a court heard.

CCTV was shown to Mansfield magistrates of door staff trying to separate three men involved in the fracas in After Dark, on Leeming Street, at 11.35pm, on June 29, as other clubbers clapped them on.

As Mark Dennington was thrown outside, he swung and missed the man he had been fighting inside, said prosecutor Donna Fawcett.

He told police he had been punched in the eye, causing it to bleed, she said.

"When he was shown the footage he confirmed that it was him," she said. "He said he was angry and did it in retaliation, adding that it was self defence."

His co-accused will appear in court later this month.

Michael Little, mitigating, said Dennington had been out with his girlfriend, celebrating his birthday, when he was approached by two men at the bar.

"They began staring at him and his girlfriend," he said. "One of them punched him in the eye. An awful amount of blood poured from his eye.

"He needed butterly stitches. He spent his entire birthday in custody."

Dennington, 32, of Mansfield Road, Clipstone, admitted using threatening behaviour, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

Magistrates accepted that he was provoked, but said he was reponsible for disorderly behaviour outside.

He was fined £461, with £85 costs and a £46 government surcharge.