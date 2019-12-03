Young man arrested in Eastwood for 'domestic abuse' and 'shoplifting' offences

A man has been arrested in Eastwood over offences involving ‘domestic abuse’ and ‘shop theft’.

Nottinghamshire Police were called to a house on Wellington Street at around 11am on Monday (December 2) following reports of a man being wanted for domestic violence and shoplifting.

The 23-year-old man tried to evade officers by attempting to leave the property.

He was later arrested on suspicion of the offences.

The man remains in police custody

