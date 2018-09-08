Crowds cheer as the Tour of Britain passes through Selston

Umbrellas were up but the crowd was still cheering as some of the best cyclist in the world passed through Selston.

The Tour of Britain passed through the village today at around 3pm (Saturday, September 9) as part of the race's seventh stage.

The Tour of Britain passed through the village today at around 3pm (Saturday, September 9)

Spectators lined the streets to see the cyclists who had already cycled from West Bridgeford, Worksop and Hucknall to Selston before finishing in Mansfield at 4pm.

The winner of the stage was Sky's Ian Stannard.

Tour of Britain speeds through Annesley Woodhouse

Crowds were also entertained at the recreation ground off Nottingham Road where there was free party inflatables including a blow up slide.

Lee Darcy, aged 47, from Selston said: "I wanted to come down support my village and also see the cyclists - it has been super."

There had also been a tug of war competition earlier in the day.

Sophie Edwards, aged eight, from Selston was handing out flags on the day.

She said: "I wanted to watch the bikes again - I went last year to my Mamma's and it was fun.

"I want a bike from Santa now."

The Co-op in the village also gave out free food including free donuts to the crowds.

Alex Boyes, aged 12, say part of the race earlier in the day in Keyworth and then traveled to Selston to see it a seconsd time.

The Derby resident said: "They go really fast."

Crowds also went crazy when the TV helicopter flew overhead.

The Tour of Britain also passed through Ashfield last year.

Jeremy Rush, 56, from Selston said: "It's fantastic, last year I was at work."