Derbyshire man charged with the robbery of a 12-year-old girl to appear in Crown Court

A 22-year-old man charged with robbing a 12-year-old girl is to be trialed at Crown Court.

Patrik Gunar, from Derby, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court this morning (Thursday, February 22).

He has been remanded in to prison custody to appear at Derby Crown Court on Thursday, March 15.

He allegedly robbed the girl after she had visited a shop as an errand for her mother.

According to regional papers Gunar appeared in the dock to confirm his name, age and address and was remanded in custody by District Judge Jonathan Taffe.

The incedent happened on Cambridge Street in Pear Tree, Derby at around 4.40pm on Sunday, February 18.