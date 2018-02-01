Derbyshire mobile speed camera locations

Mobile speed cameras will be in the following locations until February 14 -

A6 Darley Dale

A6096 Kirk Hallam

B6540 Sawley

A57 Dinting Vale

A619 Chesterfield

A6005 Spondon

A444 Overseal

A511 Swadlincote

A514 Derby

A444 Stanton

B6019 South Normanton to Alfreton

A616 Creswell

London Rd, Derby

Pastures Hill, Littleover

B6052 Chesterfield Rd, Eckington

Tapton View Rd, Chesterfield

A6 Furness Vale

B600 Alfreton

B5353 Newhall

Queen Victoria Rd, Tupton

Devonshire Drive, Mickleover

B6179 Ripley to Marehay

A5250 Derby

A5111 Derby

A515 Parsley Hay

Sheffield Rd, Glossop

B6374 Heage

Spencer Rd, Belper

A515 Tansley to Wessington

Mobile speed camera locations can be found on the CREST Derbyshire website.