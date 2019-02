Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit spent an hour and a half targetting drivers who 'flout the rules of the road'.

They were positioned on the A610 in Codnor.

A tweet from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said: "90 minutes targeting those who flout the rules of the road, endangering themselves and others.

"Fusion no insurance. Van drivers queuing up for no seatbelt tickets. 10 no seatbelts, two no insurance and one mobile phone."