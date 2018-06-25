Design chosen for county-wide war memorial

A design for the new memorial to remember Nottingham and Nottinghamshire’s fallen from the First World War has been chosen after an extensive design competition and public consultation.

The winning design, proposed by Letts Wheeler Architects, will display the names of the 14,000 soldiers, sailors, airmen and civilians at Victoria Embankment, incorporating a roll of honour for armed services fatalities from the whole of the county and will be the first of its kind.

The monument is part of the 100 year centenary commemorations of the 1914 to 1918 First World War.

Colonel Tim Richmond, Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire, said: “I believe this Memorial which honours the Fallen from our City and County in the Great War will be a fitting tribute to their sacrifice. Bringing together the names from some 700 Memorials across the City and County and some names which have never been recorded on a Memorial, together with the County’s Roll of Honour which is online, records the details of all those who died their names will truly live for evermore.”

The chosen memorial is an elevated, circular design allowing a protected space for reflection. A 5 metre high monument will feature in the middle of the memorial, explaining the purpose of the memorial and with space lower down for poppies to be placed in the lead up to Remembrance Day and other events. Lighting underneath these holes will create a stunning effect at night for visitors.

Currently, there are hundreds of individual memorials to Nottingham and Nottinghamshire’s Great War fallen, scattered across the county and further afield in parks, workplaces, churches and other locations – but nowhere that brings together all of their names in one place.

Councillor Kay Cutts, Leader of Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “The winning design was the overwhelming favourite amongst everyone I spoke to and I am delighted it has been chosen. It will serve as a powerful and poignant reminder about the ultimate sacrifice those 14,000 people made for us. I sincerely hope the public and businesses of Nottinghamshire get behind the project by making a donation, however small, to help us make this wonderful memorial a reality.”

Names of the fallen will be etched into the circular stone surrounding the monument, with lighting atop the ring to illuminate the surface and the names to attract visitors and to allow quiet reflection at any time. Space has been built in to the monument for wreaths, poppies and memorials, and the names will be visible for both able and disabled visitors.

The winning design, one of three options to be shortlisted, was a favourite amongst public and politicians.

The memorial is being commissioned by Nottingham City Council and Nottinghamshire County Council, working with the seven district and borough councils, Gedling, Rushcliffe, Newark and Sherwood, Bassetlaw, Ashfield, Broxtowe and Mansfield.

Councillor Jon Collins, Leader of Nottingham City Council, added: “The proposed memorial is a respectful and fitting tribute to the fallen of Nottinghamshire. The little details like space for poppies show that a lot of thought and consideration has gone into this design, so now the fundraising efforts are important to make this a reality.”

The project still needs to raise £50,000 and local businesses and residents from across Nottinghamshire are being encouraged to contribute, which can be done online at http://nosf.org.uk/roll-of-honour.html