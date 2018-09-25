Did you see a large fight at the Wigan v Forest football match?

Greater Manchester Police is investigating a large scale fight which broke out amongst Forest fans.

It followed Forest scoring their equalising penalty to draw the game level at 2-2 on Saturday, August, 18, at the DW Stadium in Wigan and a number of fans were injured.

Police have said CCTV is under review.

Officers are asking any Forest fans who saw what happened or anyone with information that could help to call 101 quoting incident 208 of 25 September. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.