Do you recognise mystery Eastwood man in this photograph?

A woman who found an old photograph of a man at the door of DH Lawrence’ birthplace of is appealing to anyone who may know who he is.

The mystery man is photographed leaning on the door of 8a Victoria Street, Eastwood - the birthplace of the famed writer.

The courtyard scene, believed to have been taken in the 1950's

Ruth Hall found the photograph when she was sorting through her father’s possessions.

The photo fell out of a book by photographer Karl Guillén, who documented working-class culture in Britain in the 1960’s .

Ruth said: “The picture just slipped out of the book, and I recognised the location as D.H Lawrence’s birthplace.

“I passed it on to the birthplace museum to research who lived in the home at that time.

Members of the D H Lawrence Society Alex Kahn, Chloe Corden, Anee-Marie Rooney and Carolyn Melbourne

“This has proven to be quite difficult, as we believe the house was owned by someone who rented it out.”

Writing on the bottom of the picture states that the subject’s name is Albert Doy, and is dated 1960.

Ruth, who is a member of the D H Lawrence society added: “We have exhausted every avenue - we hope someone might remember Albert, or can tell us about life in Eastwood in the 1960s.”

Ruth also found a second photograph of the courtyard at the Lawrence’s second family home, The Breach.

Carolyn Melbourne, the museum and collections officer at the D.H Lawrence Birthplace museum said: “Breach House committee member, Ruth Hall, found two wonderful old photographs of what is now the Birthplace Museum, which has inspired us to find out more.

“We are asking people to come forward if they know anything about people who lived here at 8a Victoria Street, or if they have any photographs of the house before it was set up as a museum in 1976.

“We’re also keen to find out more about previous tenants of the second Lawrence family home, The Breach, at 28, Garden Road”

“The photograph is on display at the museum, and it would be nice to see if we can trace Albert’s family or anyone who knew him.”

If you have any information, please contact Carolyn: dhlawrence@lleisure.co.uk / 0115 917 3824

The D.H. Lawrence Birthplace Museum is launching a new self-guided tour option for visitors. Guided tours will still be offered, but the self-guided tour allows visitors to be immersed in the sights, smells and sounds of 19th century Nottinghamshire whilst exploring the birthplace of Eastwood’s most famous son at their own pace.

Also being introduced for 2019, is a family friendly programme and changing exhibition space that will host temporary exhibitions throughout the year, focusing on Lawrence’s life, his works, and the local community.

