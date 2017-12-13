Dog dies after being abandoned in the cold

A dog died after being abandoned by its owner in the freezing cold temperatures.

A female Lurcher dog was tied up under a bush near to Babbington Hall Rescue Kennels in Awsworth in below-freezing temperatures last week.

A passer-by noticed her on Westby Lane at Awsworth on Monday December 4.

The dog, Hope, was so emaciated that all her bones were showing and it was amazing that she had survived her ordeal in the freezing temperatures.

She was rushed to the emergency vets where they tried their best for two days to save her but unfortunately she lost her fight for life.

She had been starved to death and her organs had shut down.

Broxtowe Borough Council is now urging residents to think twice before buying someone a pet for Christmas.

Anybody wanting a new dog is strongly advised to visit a local rescue centre like Babbington Rescue Kennels, who board stray animals for the council and help them to find their forever homes.

The average dog can live to 15 years and residents are being urged to think carefully before getting a pet to ensure they can provide it with a happy and healthy life.

Owners should also note the importance of neutering and micro-chipping their pets to prevent unwanted litters and increase the chances of being reunited should they go missing.

The council has found 85 abandoned dogs since April 2017, 15 of which have not been reclaimed.

The council’s Neighbourhood Wardens are appealing for any information on the dog that was left to die.

Call Broxtowe Borough Council on 0115 917 3142 or visit www.broxtowe.gov.uk/straydogs.

For information on adopting a dog please contact Babbington Rescue Kennels on 0115 932 4576 or visit www.babbington-rescue.org.uk.